Councils appoints Anderson to Eufaula School Board

The new Eufaula City Council approved several items of business, including an appointment to the Eufaula City School Board and adding additional roads to the MidSouth Paving contract, at its Monday meeting.

After a 3-2 vote, Twana Purifoy Anderson was appointed to the Eufaula Board of Education at the recommendation of council President Pro Tem Otis Hill.

Hill said the council received several resumes from qualified people, but he ultimately decided to nominate Anderson as he had experience working alongside her in a school setting and knew she would be the right person for the job.

“I worked with her as a schoolteacher and I’ve seen her in action with her students and how she relates to them, and I felt like she would be an asset to the board with the knowledge and expertise that she has,” he said. “I know that she’s very vocal, and I know that she does not mind asking questions to get clarity on her concerns. I know that she loves kids and does a lot of volunteer work with students. She’s an active parent who is involved in the education of her children.

Hill, along with council members Ben Garrison and Marvin Brown, voted yes to her appointment, while council members Wes Register and John Robinson voted against.