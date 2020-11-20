Councils appoints Anderson to Eufaula School Board

The new Eufaula City Council approved several items of business, including an appointment to the Eufaula City School Board and adding additional roads to the MidSouth Paving contract, at its Monday meeting.
After a 3-2 vote, Twana Purifoy Anderson was appointed to the Eufaula Board of Education at the recommendation of council President Pro Tem Otis Hill.
Hill said the council received several resumes from qualified people, but he ultimately decided to nominate Anderson as he had experience working alongside her in a school setting and knew she would be the right person for the job.
“I worked with her as a schoolteacher and I’ve seen her in action with her students and how she relates to them, and I felt like she would be an asset to the board with the knowledge and expertise that she has,” he said. “I know that she’s very vocal, and I know that she does not mind asking questions to get clarity on her concerns. I know that she loves kids and does a lot of volunteer work with students. She’s an active parent who is involved in the education of her children.
Hill, along with council members Ben Garrison and Marvin Brown, voted yes to her appointment, while council members Wes Register and John Robinson voted against.
Reappointments to various boards were made as follows: Board of Zoning and Adjustments, Frank Barefield and Mary Eva Upshaw; Eufaula Healthcare Authority, Dr. William D. King, Eugene Harris and Mayor Jack B. Tibbs; Electrical Examination Board, Craig Harris and Kenny Hayes; Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals, Bobby Wright and Darren Carter; and Downtown Redevelopment Authority, Ann Blondheim and Alenna Peak.
In his report, Council President Register said he is currently working on contacting principals and PTO organizations of Eufaula’s schools and said he would continue to attend the Eufaula City Schools Board meetings to stay up to date on school business.
Register said he also plans to attend the Eufaula Carnegie Library Board meeting this week.
“They will be discussing the upcoming technology plan that upon initial review, appears to be off to a great start,” he said.
Register said he plans on attending upcoming Planning Commission and Zoning Board meetings to “become versed in all areas involved” and has spoken with Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Hawkins who said he wants to reassure everyone that the chamber is open for business and working for everyone in Eufaula.
In other business:
- The agenda, organizational meeting minutes and regular meeting minutes from the Nov. 2 meeting were all approved.
- The prepaid docket dated Oct. 31 and the claim to dispense and approve the Claims Docket dated Nov. 12 were also approved.
- The amendment to the Midsouth paving contract added Kendall Drive and Calhoun Circle to the roads currently being paved.
- Resolution 115-2020 regarding the Eufaula FY2021 terminal was tabled.
- The Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday will be Feb, 26, 2021 through Feb. 28, 2021.
