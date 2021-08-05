Crime, police salary cause for concern for local pastor

Pastor Richard Hunter of First African Baptist Church in Eufaula appeared before the Eufaula City Council Monday night to express concern over the increasing crime rate in and around the city and the salaries of the city’s first responders.
Hunter said when he learned the salary of the city’s police, firefighters and other employees, he was “appalled.”
“My grandson works at a fast-food restaurant, and he makes more than that,” he said. “I hear so often that ‘we are so proud of you,’ but I cannot, in good faith, sit here and tell them ‘we are so proud of them’ when I learned what their salary is.”
Hunter has a lengthy history of supporting law enforcement and its efforts. He served as the chaplain for a police department for over 27 years, earning an honorary badge, was a member of the police benevolent association in New York for many years, worked with the Atlantic State Troopers of New Jersey and has been a “heavy donor” in support of the State Troopers Association and the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association. He also said he was an honored member of the “law enforcement society, the chamber, the NAACP and a proud pastor of the greatest church in the city.”
Citing the increasing rate of violent crime throughout the city, Hunter asked how police are supposed to do their jobs when they’re outnumbered, and how they can continue to grow as a city with the workers having to work multiple jobs to get by.
“I’m out there sometimes when they’re surrounded by 300 or 400 people with all kinds of guns. How are they going to protect us when they’re outnumbered by guns? How can we have a great city when people have to work two or three jobs just to survive?” he said.
“We are breeding crime. If you pay people a decent salary, they can live decently and have a decent place to stay, and that breeds less crime. We can do better as a city. I don’t like paying taxes, but I don’t mind paying more if it means that our policemen are better paid. As crime continues, it won’t affect just part of us, it’ll affect all of us.”
Salaries for police, firefighters and EMTs are dependent on rank and experience and ranges from $28,500 to $42,900, according to information provided by Joy White, city clerk/treasurer/CFO for the City of Eufaula.
Council President Wes Register thanked Hunter for being involved and said his concerns have been on the council’s radar for quite a while.
“The budget is being worked on, and that’s something that’s definitely on our radar, trying to get police and fire raises as much as we can,” he said. “You and I sat in that audience for years, but I appreciate you always being here and I appreciate your involvement.”
In other business, the council:
Approved the claims docket dated July 28 in the amount of $19,689.62.
Passed Resolution 74-2021 regarding the Transportation Plan for state gas tax funds. The City of Eufaula received $51,808.32 in 2020 and is estimated to receive $82,500 in 2021 and $103,000 in 2022. The FY 2022 Transportation Plan for the City of Eufaula is to retain the funds to be used for a major project in the future.
Tabled Resolution 73-2021 regarding a weed abatement on Sandy Lane West.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 5:15 p.m.