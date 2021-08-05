Crime, police salary cause for concern for local pastor

“I’m out there sometimes when they’re surrounded by 300 or 400 people with all kinds of guns. How are they going to protect us when they’re outnumbered by guns? How can we have a great city when people have to work two or three jobs just to survive?” he said.

“We are breeding crime. If you pay people a decent salary, they can live decently and have a decent place to stay, and that breeds less crime. We can do better as a city. I don’t like paying taxes, but I don’t mind paying more if it means that our policemen are better paid. As crime continues, it won’t affect just part of us, it’ll affect all of us.”

Salaries for police, firefighters and EMTs are dependent on rank and experience and ranges from $28,500 to $42,900, according to information provided by Joy White, city clerk/treasurer/CFO for the City of Eufaula.

Council President Wes Register thanked Hunter for being involved and said his concerns have been on the council’s radar for quite a while.

“The budget is being worked on, and that’s something that’s definitely on our radar, trying to get police and fire raises as much as we can,” he said. “You and I sat in that audience for years, but I appreciate you always being here and I appreciate your involvement.”