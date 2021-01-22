Death by inches

In my heart, he was telling me to put on these “shoes of his expectations” and wear them daily. If you call yourself a follower of Christ, it goes for you as well. We must wear the shoes of a servant like those in Naaman’s story—no one is beneath the servant’s mantle. Jesus himself came to serve, not to be served.

To begin with, there would not be a story of Naaman if not for a little girl kidnapped in Israel and brought back to Syria; it was not a coincidence she wound up a servant for Naaman’s wife. She told her mistress where her husband could be cured of his leprosy, and the starting gun sounded for Naaman’s run to meet God. Like the servant girl, we are to point others to Jesus.

Then Naaman showed up on Elisha’s doorstep in grand style, prepared to pay gold and silver for a healing and go back home. God doesn’t work that way. Salvation is free. Elisha sent his servant out to give him the famous instructions on dipping himself seven times in the Jordan. The Christian is like this servant as well; Jesus sends us out, spreading the gospel, and we are to give the plan of salvation to the lost. We are called to go out and meet the “Naamans” of the world.