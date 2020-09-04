Devose denied early release; Gladney case not heard

Noah Dontrell Devose, 38, who committed a Class C Felony in Henry County in 2017 and a was found guilty of Escape III in Barbour County in 2007,was denied parole on Tuesday by the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles in Montgomery. His minimum release date is set for Jan. 11, 2021.
A case originally set for Wednesday was pulled with no rescheduled time given. Jonathan Gladney is a two-time convicted killer serving a life sentence in prison. He has served 16 years, one month of his sentence. Gladney was convicted in 2006 of manslaughter in Barbour County and sentenced to life. Twelve years later, in 2019, he was convicted of another manslaughter for stabbing a fellow inmate to death in Elmore County, according to news reports. Gladney also was convicted in Barbour County in 2002 of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years, but he was released from prison after serving less than two years. He was out of prison on early release in 2005 when he committed the first manslaughter.
