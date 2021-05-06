Diverse Power annual meeting set for May 12

Diverse Power Incorporated will hold its annual meeting of members on Wednesday, May 12, at its headquarters at 1400 South Davis Road in LaGrange, Ga., and, simultaneously, at its Pataula District office at 373 U.S. Highway 82 East in Cuthbert, Ga.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 annual meeting will be solely for the purpose of acting on the matters listed in the official notice. There will be no food, no entertainment and no door prizes at the meeting.

Registration in LaGrange and Cuthbert is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the business session will be called to order in at 1 p.m.

A not-for-profit cooperative, Diverse Power provides electricity to almost 35,000 meters on 5,000 miles of power lines in central west and southwest Georgia and east Alabama and partners with local communities through education, civic and philanthropic initiatives.