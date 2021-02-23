Do verbal stumbles define us?

Some political pundits were quick to criticize a newly-elected U.S. senator who said in an interview the three branches of government are the “House, the Senate and the executive.” OK, so his words weren’t precise. Does this define the man? I hope not since all of us make verbal gaffes from time-to-time.

I just finished a new biography of President Jimmy Carter. Author Jonathan Alter reminded readers of Carter’s intended tribute to the late Sen. Hubert Humphrey in the president’s renomination convention in 1980. By mistake, Carter called him the fictional “Hubert Horatio Hornblower.” Carter said later the negative reporting he received might as well have labeled him the Disney character “Goofy.” Carter is a great man and shouldn’t be defined by a single gaffe.

A person’s life isn’t measured by occasional tongue flubs. I want to believe this since I’ve made my share. One issue with speaking in churches and classrooms as many of us do is there’s no “cutting room floor” where edits can be made. Though many of our churches have been broadcasting during COVID, most of us are not ready for prime-time TV! If we were, we could edit out the verbal gaffes, sneezes and jokes that didn’t work.