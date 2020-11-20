Does God love imperfect, sinful us?

Do you feel as if you’re on God’s naughty list more often than not?

When you think about God, read the Bible or listen to the sermon at church, do you sometimes feel as if you deserve to be punished? That you don’t measure up to God’s standards?

If so, how miserable are you willing to become before you’re ready to allow God to change your perspective? If you’re a committed follower of Jesus – if you’ve repented of your sins and accepted Jesus’ death at Calvary as the punishment for your sins – then Romans 8:1 is true for you.

“There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus” (ESV).

Let me be clear. God absolutely hates sin and the defiance it represents in us. Yet, He constantly extends mercy to us because He also hates the way sin devastates our lives. While He cannot tolerate rebellion against His Word, He loves His children with an everlasting love. After all, He sent His Son to die for our sins – not out of contempt, but out of love.