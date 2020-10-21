 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Trunk or Treat canceled
0 comments

Downtown Trunk or Treat canceled

  • 0

After much consideration, deliberation and consultations, the Eufaula Police Department and Main Street Eufaula have canceled the Downtown Trunk or Treat festivities for this year.

This decision is based on CDC and ADPH guidelines and recommendations and on input from local merchants and partners. We cannot in good faith sponsor a public event where social distancing is impractical, if not impossible, and the number of attendees cannot be regulated fairly. 

Homeowners and parents are trusted with making informed decisions of allowing Halloween festivities that are more manageable than on a city-wide scale. Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses; however, there are several safer, alternative ways to participate such as:

  • Household carving of pumpkins
  • Decorating homes and yards
  • Outdoor scavenger hunts where children can look for items without social contact
  • Virtual Halloween costume contests
  • Household scary movie nights
  • Prearranged trick-or-treat to family or friends with prepackaged treats
  • Having treats individually wrapped at the end of driveway or the edge of the yard

We are in the midst of unprecedented and challenging adverse health conditions. We enjoy the community involvement and participation in our Trunk or Treat festivities; however, safety is always paramount, and we would be remiss to not consider established health guidelines.

We are looking forward to returning to a sense of normalcy, but not at the expense of your health on our behalf.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Briefs

Food delivery for Quitman County Seniors

Watch Now: Related Video

HOPE Academy 'Christmas Cookies'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert