Downtown Trunk or Treat canceled

After much consideration, deliberation and consultations, the Eufaula Police Department and Main Street Eufaula have canceled the Downtown Trunk or Treat festivities for this year.

This decision is based on CDC and ADPH guidelines and recommendations and on input from local merchants and partners. We cannot in good faith sponsor a public event where social distancing is impractical, if not impossible, and the number of attendees cannot be regulated fairly.

Homeowners and parents are trusted with making informed decisions of allowing Halloween festivities that are more manageable than on a city-wide scale. Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses; however, there are several safer, alternative ways to participate such as:

Household carving of pumpkins

Decorating homes and yards

Outdoor scavenger hunts where children can look for items without social contact

Virtual Halloween costume contests

Household scary movie nights

Prearranged trick-or-treat to family or friends with prepackaged treats

Having treats individually wrapped at the end of driveway or the edge of the yard