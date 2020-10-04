Dunking Booth kicks off United Way Awareness Campaign

Medical Center Barbour held its Wiregrass United Way Awareness Campaign last week, kicking off the fun with the community leaders dunking booth.

Mayor Jack Tibbs, Barbour County Sheriff Tyrone Smith, Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins, and Lynn Mergen, CEO of Medical Center Barbour, were volunteers in the dunking booth.

Every $5 donation gave participants three chances to try to dunk the person in the booth. The dunking booth raised $375 for the Wiregrass United Way.

A silent auction was held in the front lobby of the hospital on Thursday and Friday. Items for the auction were donated by Alabama Power (about $200 in local items); Medical Center Barbour (about $200 in items); Rewind 97.9 (about $200 in items); Cotton and Kudzu, local artist Penny Hagler, local artist Christine Wood, Great Treasures, and Tipsy Girl Candle Company.

Most of the donated items have been big ticket pieces that people would like a lot. All money raised from the silent auction went to the Wiregrass United Way.