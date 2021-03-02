Dustin Connell wins REDCREST 2021 on Lake Eufaula

“I threw a swimjig all day long on day two, and it just wasn’t happening,” Connell said. “I caught a 5-pounder on a crankbait and I am so lucky – had that fish not bit, I would not be here today.”

In Wednesday’s Knockout Round, Connell started to put the pieces to his winning pattern together.

“I pulled out a jerkbait at 10:30 (a.m.) in the Knockout Round and fired out my first cast and I watched two fish follow it up and was like, ‘huh’. Then I fired it out again and caught one. Then I caught a 3-pounder on it. I ended up throwing it for the rest of the Knockout Round and caught them pretty good and ended up finishing second.

“Near the end of the Knockout Round, I knew I was and had made the Championship Round,” Connell continued. “So, I spent the last 45 minutes idling in one area and marking every single brush pile that I could. I was going to fish them all on the final day.”

On Friday, Connell returned to the brush piles with his unnamed crystal-shad-colored jerkbait.

“Every fish that I caught today came on the same deep-diving jerkbait,” Connell said. “The key was that it had to be deep-diving – not because it runs deep but because I needed it to get down in the water column quicker.”