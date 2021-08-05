Dylan Mauldin named to Troy University Provost's List

TROY - Dylan Mauldin of Eufaula has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the summer semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The Provost's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.

