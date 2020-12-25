ECS to offer in person and virtual learning for second semester

As COVID cases continue to spike across the state and locally, Eufaula City Schools has developed a plan for the second semester that gives parents and students the option to continue face-to-face instruction or switch to virtual learning.

The changes will only apply to Admiral Moorer Middle School and Eufaula High School as those two institutions have seen higher virus numbers than the primary schools.

Superintendent Joey Brannon said he believes the schools are better prepared for virtual learning now versus the start of the year.

“With professional development and training this year, we are better prepared for distance learning. Our teachers and our students have been working in Schoology and are more proficient,” he said. “I feel better than I did in the spring about where we are with virtual learning.”

While studies show that the most effective form of learning is achieved with in-person instruction, Brannon said the health and safety of students and faculty remains at the forefront of all decisions.