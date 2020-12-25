ECS to offer in person and virtual learning for second semester

As COVID cases continue to spike across the state and locally, Eufaula City Schools has developed a plan for the second semester that gives parents and students the option to continue face-to-face instruction or switch to virtual learning.
The changes will only apply to Admiral Moorer Middle School and Eufaula High School as those two institutions have seen higher virus numbers than the primary schools.
Superintendent Joey Brannon said he believes the schools are better prepared for virtual learning now versus the start of the year.
“With professional development and training this year, we are better prepared for distance learning. Our teachers and our students have been working in Schoology and are more proficient,” he said. “I feel better than I did in the spring about where we are with virtual learning.”
While studies show that the most effective form of learning is achieved with in-person instruction, Brannon said the health and safety of students and faculty remains at the forefront of all decisions.
“As situations and information changes rapidly about the pandemic, we make difficult decisions each day about school. No matter what happens with this pandemic, I promise to continue being transparent about our decisions,” he said. “Instruction is very important, but the safety and health of our students and staff is the top priority. We weigh all factors in making any decisions. Balancing quality of instruction and safety and health has not been an easy task at all. We realize many students are struggling educationally and emotionally and know this has not been good for families.”
Students at AMMS and EHS will stay with all-virtual instruction through the end of the first semester from Jan. 5 through Jan. 15. Each student will have virtual instruction every day of school.
“Remaining virtual for these two weeks at AMMS and EHS should allow any spike from the holidays to run its course before students return to the buildings, especially with the larger numbers,” Brannon said. “The goal is to not have to shut down again once we start back second semester.”
The second semester begins on Jan. 19. Students in AMMS or EHS that wish to move from virtual to face-to-face or vice versa will be able to change at the semester break.
The schedule for AMMS online instruction for the remainder of the semester is as follows:
- Students should check Schoology for schedules and assignments.
- Every student will have virtual instruction every day of school, five days a week. The planned schedule is the following: first period, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; second period, 8:35 a.m. to 9:05 a.m.; third period, 9:10 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.; fourth period, 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.; fifth period, 10:20 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
Online instruction for AMMS students for the second semester will be conducted through Alabama Virtual Academy (ALVA). Students will transfer from AMMS to ALVA, and instruction will be delivered by ALVA teachers, not ECS teachers. Students will have live classes Monday through Friday as well as lessons and assignments. Extra help classes are available, and students have the ability to schedule one-on-one sessions with teachers. ALVA also has teachers who are certified to serve students with Individual Education Plans (IEPs).
Parents are expected to log attendance and track student progress, and ALVA must have a proper phone number to contact parents at least one a month. Athletes will be eligible to compete if they are enrolled in ALVA; these students will have to report to school for blocks and practices.
Students who do not complete work and log in for instruction will be removed from ALVA and expected to return to their respective school in person five days a week. Students will be transferred back to ECS in May unless parents choose for their child to remain with ALVA and contact AMMS.
The schedule for EHS online instruction for the remainder of the semester is as follows:
- Students should check Schoology for schedules and assignments.
- The current hybrid schedule will be discontinued. Students will follow the first nine weeks’ virtual schedule which consists of daily live instruction from classroom teachers. Every student will have virtual instruction every day of school, five days a week.
EHS students who choose to go virtual for the second semester will have the option to choose between ALVA and Edgenuity. The requirements for ALVA remain the same as above with the additions of stipulations for advanced placement students and seniors. AP students that choose to remain with virtual instruction must use ALVA for instruction. ALVA exams will be finished in April, and seniors will transfer back to EHS after exams with ALVA. If a senior is struggling or has not passed all first semester required classes, this option may not allow for graduation. Students other than seniors will be transferred back to ECS in May unless otherwise specified.
Edgenuity does not offer live instruction or AP classes — all instruction will take place via videos, assignments and assessments that are pre-recorded. Student progress will be monitored by a staff member at the Alternative Learning Center (ALC). Parents must submit a valid email address and are expected to track student progress and make a monthly contact with the assigned staff member at the ALC. Students will be required to meet with their assigned staff member from the ALC a minimum of once per week virtually or in person.
Athletes and other extracurricular activities will be eligible to compete if they choose the Edgenuity option; these students will have to report to EHS for these blocks and practices.
Students who do not complete work or meet with their assigned staff member will be removed from virtual learning and expected to return to their respective school in person.
Parents and students will need to submit their choice for virtual or in-person learning by Jan. 6.