ECS to remain virtual until Feb. 1

After consulting with state and local officials and reviewing the current statistics, Eufaula City Schools Superintendent Joey Brannan has made the decision to postpone the return to in-person learning until Feb. 1.

Students who chose in-person instruction before the beginning of the second semester will continue to use Schoology until they return. Brannan said that while they are planning to return to the classrooms on Feb. 1, there is no guarantee.

“Please understand there is a possibility for virtual learning to be extended beyond January 29. Educating students in a safe learning environment is our number one goal,” he said. “We will continue making a concentrated effort to protect the health, safety and well-being of students and staff members by continuously cleaning and adhering to Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Please continue to stress to students the importance of wearing face masks and social distancing. We must do all we can to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and community.”

Despite the slow rollout of vaccines across much of the state, Brannan said they are hearing that vaccines will be available for staff members in the coming weeks. Vaccinations will be optional, and those who choose to receive it will be able to do so during work hours.