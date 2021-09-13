EHS JROTC holds 9/11 ceremony

Cook also expressed sympathy for those who died, the families of those who would never return home and those who had to experience the attacks in person.

“As a student, I can’t even really start to comprehend how it must have felt that day to be in New York that day to be on the streets close to that terrible calamity, seeing the plane hit, hearing the explosion, watching the terrible inferno and actually witnessing the sight of people having to choose between burning to death or jumping from 110 stories,” he said. “Those were people suddenly faced with the truth that they wouldn’t come home that night, they wouldn’t see their husband or wife, their kids or any family and friends ever again. I wasn’t there. I wasn’t born yet, but I still get choked up and filled with emotion whenever I see those images or consider what happened.”

Of the 2,977 people who died, 400 of them were first responders. Cook said their willingness to sacrifice their own lives in order to save the life of someone else is one of the greatest showings of what it means to be an American.