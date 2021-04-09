 Skip to main content
EHS softball downs Headland, Ariton
EHS softball downs Headland, Ariton

Senior Night

Eufaula’s varsity softball team defeated Headland 11-1 on Senior Night Monday. Pictured from left are Brooke Tew, Sydney Wiggins, Maggie White, Jada Woods, Carley Clark, Carly Puckett, Emily Trammell, Catherine Nolin and Shanaya Collins.

 PHOTO COURTESY DONNA NOLIN

Eufaula High School’s varsity softball team came back from spring break and hit the ground running, defeating Headland 11-1 Monday and shutting out Ariton Tuesday.

Carly Puckett was in the zone on Monday for senior night, tallying four hits in the Tigers’ 11-1 win over Headland. She singled in the first, homered in the second, singled in the fourth and homered again in the fifth.

An early lead helped propelled the team to victory. Singles by Emily Trammell and Puckett and a walk by Shanaya Collins in the first inning got the Tigers on the board early, and a three-run fifth inning pushed the lead.

In addition to her four hits, Puckett was also the winning pitcher. In five innings, she allowed one run on three hits, struck out eight and had no walks.

In total, the Tigers tallied 11 hits on the night, including a two-run homer from Carley Clark. Sydney Wiggins also had multiple hits.

Wiggins was also the winning pitcher Tuesday against Ariton, throwing a complete game shutout and striking out two in the 3-0 victory.

Eufaula batters had eight hits total, and Catherine Nolin and Puckett claimed two each.

