EHS students excel in state DECA competition
Because of COVID, students competed in the DECA state championship virtually. Pictured from left are Blaire Finlayson and Mary Elizabeth Beuoy prepping for their role play in the Marketing Management Team Decision Making competition.

Even though the Alabama DECA State Competition looked different this year, Eufaula High School students embraced the circumstances, pushed through and put Eufaula on top. Below are the 2021 Alabama DECA State results:

The following students placed in the Top 5 in the Alabama DECA State competition:

Garrett Whitehead, Automotive Service Marketing

Malaysia Hill, Business Finance Series

Izzy Head, Business Service Marketing

Sydney Wiggins and Kendall Wilkinson, Buying and Merchandising

Warren Williams, Entrepreneurship

Samiya Jones, Food Marketing

Catie Reed Wilbourne and Kennedy Herring, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making

Savan Patel, Hotel and Lodging Management

Ishika Patel, Human Resource Management

Raven Peterson, Human Resource Management

Kallie Weathers, Marketing Communications

Leland Anderson, Marketing Communications

Mary Elizabeth Beuoy and Blaire Finlayson, Marketing Management Team

Samuel Miller, Principals of Finance

Katharyn Dohney, Principals of Hospitality and Tourism

Jaliyah Pierce, Restaurant and Food Service Marketing

Anslee Sawyer, Retail Merchandising

Annie Wingate, Sports and Entertainment Marketing

The following students placed top 3 in their respective categories:

Garrett Whitehead- 1st place

Samuel Miller- 1st place

Jaliyah Pierce- 1st place

Annie Wingate- 1st place

Katharyn Dohney- 2nd place

Warren Williams- 2nd place

Ishika Patel- 2nd place

Kallie Weathers- 2nd place

Mary Elizabeth Beuoy/ Blaire Finlayson- 2nd place

Malaysia Hill- 3rd place

Izzy Head- 3rd place

Catie Reed Wilbourne/ Kennedy Herring- 3rd place

Raven Peterson- 3rd place

Leland Anderson- 3rd place

Anslee Sawyer- 3rd place

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

With over a 60 year history, DECA impacts the lives of more than ten million students, educators, school administrators and business professionals. Their strong connection with our organization resonates into a brand that people identify as a remarkable experience in the preparation of emerging leaders and entrepreneurs.

DECA’s programs and activities constantly evolve as we use the latest technology and apply cutting edge educational research.

