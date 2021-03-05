EHS students excel in state DECA competition

Even though the Alabama DECA State Competition looked different this year, Eufaula High School students embraced the circumstances, pushed through and put Eufaula on top. Below are the 2021 Alabama DECA State results:
The following students placed in the Top 5 in the Alabama DECA State competition:
Garrett Whitehead, Automotive Service Marketing
Malaysia Hill, Business Finance Series
Izzy Head, Business Service Marketing
Sydney Wiggins and Kendall Wilkinson, Buying and Merchandising
Warren Williams, Entrepreneurship
Samiya Jones, Food Marketing
Catie Reed Wilbourne and Kennedy Herring, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making
Savan Patel, Hotel and Lodging Management
Ishika Patel, Human Resource Management
Raven Peterson, Human Resource Management
Kallie Weathers, Marketing Communications
Leland Anderson, Marketing Communications
Mary Elizabeth Beuoy and Blaire Finlayson, Marketing Management Team
Samuel Miller, Principals of Finance
Katharyn Dohney, Principals of Hospitality and Tourism
Jaliyah Pierce, Restaurant and Food Service Marketing
Anslee Sawyer, Retail Merchandising
Annie Wingate, Sports and Entertainment Marketing
The following students placed top 3 in their respective categories:
Garrett Whitehead- 1st place
Samuel Miller- 1st place
Jaliyah Pierce- 1st place
Annie Wingate- 1st place
Katharyn Dohney- 2nd place
Warren Williams- 2nd place
Ishika Patel- 2nd place
Kallie Weathers- 2nd place
Mary Elizabeth Beuoy/ Blaire Finlayson- 2nd place
Malaysia Hill- 3rd place
Izzy Head- 3rd place
Catie Reed Wilbourne/ Kennedy Herring- 3rd place
Raven Peterson- 3rd place
Leland Anderson- 3rd place
Anslee Sawyer- 3rd place
DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
With over a 60 year history, DECA impacts the lives of more than ten million students, educators, school administrators and business professionals. Their strong connection with our organization resonates into a brand that people identify as a remarkable experience in the preparation of emerging leaders and entrepreneurs.
DECA’s programs and activities constantly evolve as we use the latest technology and apply cutting edge educational research.