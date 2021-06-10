EHS students receive full scholarships to attend 21st Century Community Learners Camp at Auburn University

Eufaula High School incoming freshmen Derrick Williams and Trinity Gant have been selected to receive a full scholarship to attend the 21st Century Community Learners Camp at Auburn University.

The 21st Century Community Learning Centers Camp, coordinated by Auburn University’s Truman Pierce Institute, is for Alabama’s high school students who serve as 21st Century Community Learning Center tutors. The camp focuses on providing students with information and skills that will allow them to work successfully in 21st CCLC programs.

Students will further their math, writing, and reading skills, as well as learn about the natural sciences through hands-on experiences in the classroom and in the field. Students will learn to combine nature studies with art, music, and literature. Using skills learned at this camp, participants return to their school systems and serve a minimum of 40 hours working as tutors in a 21st CCLC extended-day program.

This week-long residential camp is designed to:

Train high school students as tutors for 21st CCLC after-school and summer programs.

Encourage careers in education