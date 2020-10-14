EHS teacher wins AAAE 2020 Teacher of the Year

Buster Padgett is the recipient of the Alabama Association of Agricultural Educators (AAAE) 2020 Teacher of the Year Award.

Padgett is an agriscience teacher at Eufaula High School and is also the Future Farmers of America advisor.

This award recognizes AAAE members who are conducting the highest quality agriculture education programs in the state of Alabama. This award recognizes leadership in civic, community, agriculture/agribusiness and professional activities. Outstanding agricultural educators are innovators and catalysts for student success in agriculture education. Applicants must have completed at least eight years of teaching Agricultural Education.

This award is sponsored by iCEV Multimedia. A cash prize is given to the North, Central, and South district winners, and an additional cash prize is given to the overall winner.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.