Eligible seniors can receive $30 fresh fruit and vegetable voucher

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally-funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries, Farmers Market Authority Section. The SFMNP provides eligible seniors with $30 in vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state.

Food benefits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis until available funds are committed.

To be eligible, seniors must be 60 years of age or older on the day of application and the applicants’ gross household income must not exceed these limits:

$1,756 monthly for a household of 1

$2,371 monthly for a household of 2

Visit http://fma.alabama.gov/SeniorNutrition/ if there are more than two people in your household.