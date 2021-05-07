Elite teens train at annual leadership conference

An elite group of ninth and 10th graders from throughout Alabama attended the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference at the 4-H Center in Columbiana April 29-30.

Students applied for the conference which focused on training future leaders. It is sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation, Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation, county Farmers Federations and Alabama Farm Credit (AFC).

“This meeting helps prepare students to be future leaders, but in many cases they’re already leaders in their school and community,” said Wiley Bailey, who helped coordinate the conference for the Federation. “It’s important to inspire young leaders and get them involved as advocates for agriculture and to encourage them to serve their communities.”

Attendees came from 30 counties and worked to identify personal strengths, develop negotiation skills and discover a passion for service.

The agenda included team-building activities at the 4-H Center’s challenge course and teen safety workshops.

AFC was a new supporter of the program this year and sponsored motivational speaker and leadership trainer Rhett Laubach who challenged students to be a positive influence on their peers.