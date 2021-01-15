Eufaula Assisted Living acquired by Cavalier Senior Living

The Gardens of Eufaula Assisted Living and Cavalier Senior Living recently announced the purchase of the local 16-resident senior community effective Jan. 1.
The New Year marks the beginning of a new senior living company focused on providing growth, safety and development of excellent services for assisted living and memory care. For the residents of the Gardens of Eufaula and their families, that translates into a continuation of exceptional resident care and peace of mind for families with loved ones residing at the Gardens.
“All assisted living communities and frontline healthcare professionals have faced tremendous challenges during the past ten months coping with the coronavirus. The caregivers at the Gardens of Eufaula have provided vital resources for their senior residents during this time," said Brad Eisemann, chief executive officer of Cavalier Senior Living. "The Gardens of Eufaula has followed the CDC safety guidelines and protocols for social distancing while providing emotional support. Suzanne Lynn and her staff have done an excellent job of creating a sense of normalcy for the residents.
"Cavalier Senior Living shares the ongoing commitment to the safety and protection of the residents and the caregivers. Let me assure the Eufaula community that our plans for the future are positive ones. Cavalier Senior Living is deeply committed to the safety and happiness of the senior residents.”
Gardens of Eufaula’s Administrator Suzanne Lynn said, “The Gardens of Eufaula has provided excellent care to our residents for the past 17 years, and we are excited over the recent acquisition by Cavalier Senior Living. We are pleased with the company’s commitment and dedication to safety, education, and excellence in service. We look forward to working closely with the leadership team of Cavalier Senior Living and offering the seniors of Eufaula a safe, secure, and loving environment.”
Cavalier Senior Living purchased the Eufaula property along with eight traditional assisted living and specialty care assisted living communities throughout the state from Great Oaks Management, LLC. The acquisition was finalized on Dec. 31, 2020. The leadership team of Cavalier Senior Living brings a wealth of experience to Barbour County with more than 20 years of experience in hospital administration, skilled nursing care, and senior living operations. The recent acquisition of the Eufaula assisted living community ensures a centralized support system to Lynn and her team.
With traditional and memory care assisted living communities throughout Alabama, Cavalier Senior Living offers hundreds of seniors a care-free and joyful retirement in a safe and comfortable environment. Headquartered in Montgomery, Cavalier Senior Living provides excellent solutions for assisted living property management, physical operations and financial development. In addition to these services, Cavalier Senior Living offers consultant and advisory services for the diverse and changing standards of the senior care industry.