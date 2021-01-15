Eufaula Assisted Living acquired by Cavalier Senior Living

The Gardens of Eufaula Assisted Living and Cavalier Senior Living recently announced the purchase of the local 16-resident senior community effective Jan. 1.

The New Year marks the beginning of a new senior living company focused on providing growth, safety and development of excellent services for assisted living and memory care. For the residents of the Gardens of Eufaula and their families, that translates into a continuation of exceptional resident care and peace of mind for families with loved ones residing at the Gardens.

“All assisted living communities and frontline healthcare professionals have faced tremendous challenges during the past ten months coping with the coronavirus. The caregivers at the Gardens of Eufaula have provided vital resources for their senior residents during this time," said Brad Eisemann, chief executive officer of Cavalier Senior Living. "The Gardens of Eufaula has followed the CDC safety guidelines and protocols for social distancing while providing emotional support. Suzanne Lynn and her staff have done an excellent job of creating a sense of normalcy for the residents.