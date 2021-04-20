Eufaula baseball downs Ariton

Ethan Black was clutch at the plate with runners on base last Friday, driving in four runs on two hits to lead the Eufaula High School varsity baseball team past Ariton 10-5.

The Tigers scored six in the second inning thanks to a 0-2 count single by Daniel Clayton that scored one, an error that scored one, a 3-1 count triple by Black that scored three runs and Slade Seaborn walk that scored one.

Black was the winning pitcher, lasting six innings and allowing nine hits and five runs while striking out three. Brody Ingram threw one inning in relief.

Bryce Hinton, Black, Clayton, and Seaborn all managed multiple hits for Eufaula with two each.