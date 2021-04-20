 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula baseball downs Ariton
0 comments

Eufaula baseball downs Ariton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ethan Black was clutch at the plate with runners on base last Friday, driving in four runs on two hits to lead the Eufaula High School varsity baseball team past Ariton 10-5. 

The Tigers scored six in the second inning thanks to a 0-2 count single by Daniel Clayton that scored one, an error that scored one, a 3-1 count triple by Black that scored three runs and Slade Seaborn walk that scored one.

Black was the winning pitcher, lasting six innings and allowing nine hits and five runs while striking out three. Brody Ingram threw one inning in relief.

Bryce Hinton, Black, Clayton, and Seaborn all managed multiple hits for Eufaula with two each.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Lake Eufaula fishing report

We had four inches of rain last weekend, and it muddied up the river in a big way. They are pulling water fairly steady, and it is helping to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert