Eufaula baseball downs Geneva
Eufaula High School varsity baseball beat Geneva 8-1 on Tuesday.

Slade Seaborn opened up the scoring in the first inning when he scored an RBI grounded out, and Brody Ingram and Haden Caldwell both drove in runs in the seventh inning.

Ethan McCullough got the win on the mound, allowing five hits and one run over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.

Eufaula totaled eight hits in the game. Hess Horne and Bryce Hinton managed multiple hits, and Horne led the team going 3-4.

