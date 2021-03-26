 Skip to main content
Eufaula baseball struggles to find groove against Valley
Eufaula baseball struggles to find groove against Valley

Tuesday was a tough day for the Eufaula High School varsity baseball team who lost 9-2 to Valley.

Valley scored seven runs in the fourth inning, and Trevor Rudd, Chandler Bolt, Cullen Kennedy, Christopher Green, and Cj Chambley all drove in runs in the frame.

Jackson Sanders was the winning pitcher for Valley. The bulldog lasted five and a third innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out 11. Carter McQueen threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Eufaula’s Hess Horne took the loss, lasting four innings and allowing nine hits and eight runs while striking out two. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead in hits.

Valley racked up 11 hits in the game, and Chambley and Hunter Meadows all managed multiple hits.

Stats courtesy GameChanger.

