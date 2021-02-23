Eufaula basketball teams make regional playoffs

Eufaula High School’s boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams have both dominated their way into the Class 6A regional playoffs to be held in Montgomery on Thursday.

After winning the area tournament, the Tigers (30-5) defeated the Lee Generals of Montgomery in the sub-regional game 78-48. Joshua Paige led the team in scoring with 24 points followed by Rodarius Thomas with 15 and Tyon Mitchell with 11. Caleb Paige scored 9, Jalen Coleman and Dimonyai Lacey each scored 6, Devin Fuller scored 3, Tony Coleman added 2 and Greg Palmer and Patrick Screws each added 1.

In the regional semi-final game against Northridge, the Tigers won 87-48 with 52 rebounds, 15 assists, 14 steals and one block. The offense made 41% of its attempted field goals, 23% of attempted 3-pointers and 67% of attempted free throws.

Lady Tigers

After defeating Opelika in the area championship game, the Lady Tigers (26-4) toppled Park Crossing 55-49.

During the 74-38 victory in the regional semi-final game against Hillcrest, junior Zahria Hoskey scored her 1,000th career point.

Both teams will play in Montgomery at Garrett Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 25 against Carver. The girls play at 1 p.m. and the boys play at 3 p.m.