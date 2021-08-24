Eufaula Carnegie Library offers online access to local yearbooks

For the first time ever, yearbooks from Eufaula High School and The Lakeside School are available for browsing online on the Eufaula Carnegie Library’s website.

The digital yearbook collection enables users to reminisce and explore both schools’ histories with keyword searches such as names of people, organizations and more.

“Whether you want to browse the yearbooks page by page or use the search box function to look for a name, it’s really easy to use,” said Library Director Ronnie Smith. “This is a great service for the community, and it allows us to make our yearbook collections more widely available.”

Eufaula High School yearbooks from 1950 to 2008 are included in the online section, and the Lakeside School yearbooks from 1971 to 2017 are also featured. Not all years are represented, and the library is aiming to fill in the gaps. Anyone willing to lend their yearbooks for the project are urged to contact the library.