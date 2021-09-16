Eufaula Carnegie Library to offer online banking programs

The Eufaula Carnegie Library is set to host “Ready, Set, Bank: Digital Basics,” a four-part series of programs designed to give anyone the tools and confidence to start banking online.

The program is offered as part of Community Connect, an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) and Capital One that helps rural libraries offer internet access and financial education for their patrons.

“Ready, Set, Bank: Digital Basics” is a series of four classes providing an introduction to downloading and using apps and common online banking functions, such as how to deposit a check with a smartphone, pay bills online and set account alerts.

The programs will be held in the Carnegie Library auditorium with masks optional. Prior registration is required, and participants can register by calling the front desk at (334) 687-2337 ext. 3.

The class schedule is:

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Getting Started With Online Banking

Thursday, Sept. 23, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Taking Security Seriously

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 5 p.m. – 7 pm.: Creating Your Online Account

Thursday, Sept. 30, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: How to Manage Your Account Online

For more information about Community Connect: Digital Access at Home and to register for the programs, visit the front desk or call Kaitlyn Jackson at (334) 687-2337 x.3.