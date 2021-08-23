Eufaula City Council readies for possible eminent domain proceedings

In an attempt to continue the downtown revitalization project that started with the purchase of the Bluff City Inn and surrounding buildings, the Eufaula City Council passed a resolution at last week’s council meeting that would allow the city to pursue eminent domain proceedings against a parcel of land owned by Dan McKenzie.

Council President Wes Register said the land, which houses a convenience store and car wash, would be used to provide additional parking to accommodate the growth of the downtown area. Because negotiations were unsuccessful, Register said the council had to find a way to proceed with the project.

“We need that property for parking, not only for the hotel, but also for these new restaurants and things like that that are coming downtown,” he said. “We tried to work out an agreement to purchase it from them, but negotiations kind of failed on it, unfortunately. We’re still hopeful that we can reach an agreement with the McKenzies on the property, but we had to jump start the process of eminent domain Wednesday.”