Eufaula City Council readies for possible eminent domain proceedings

In an attempt to continue the downtown revitalization project that started with the purchase of the Bluff City Inn and surrounding buildings, the Eufaula City Council passed a resolution at last week’s council meeting that would allow the city to pursue eminent domain proceedings against a parcel of land owned by Dan McKenzie.
Council President Wes Register said the land, which houses a convenience store and car wash, would be used to provide additional parking to accommodate the growth of the downtown area. Because negotiations were unsuccessful, Register said the council had to find a way to proceed with the project.
“We need that property for parking, not only for the hotel, but also for these new restaurants and things like that that are coming downtown,” he said. “We tried to work out an agreement to purchase it from them, but negotiations kind of failed on it, unfortunately. We’re still hopeful that we can reach an agreement with the McKenzies on the property, but we had to jump start the process of eminent domain Wednesday.”
The resolution gives Mayor Jack Tibbs the authority to get the property appraised and to then offer to purchase the property for the appraised value. Then, if the city remains unsuccessful in purchasing the property, officials can proceed with a condemnation action to acquire the land. Register said despite passing the resolution, the city will continue to be open to negotiations and did not come to this decision easily.
“We are still hopeful we can reach an agreeable resolution with the McKenzies for the property. The council does not take eminent domain lightly,” he said. “We were elected by the great people of Eufaula to do what, in our opinion, is in the best public interest of the city. With the recent and anticipated development of the downtown area, additional public parking will be vital to grow and sustain our downtown businesses.”
The city purchased the Bluff City Inn property in May 2017. Under the terms of the agreement, the purchase price of the inn and four adjacent buildings was $375,000, and the city paid $50,000 at closing. The Rusch Revocable Trust is financing the balance of the purchase price at a 3.5 percent interest rate. Under the terms of the agreement, the City made payments of $50,000 on May 1, 2018, and May 1, 2019, with a balloon payment of the balance due on May 1, 2020.
“The purchase of the Bluff City Inn property marks a major milestone in the City’s Downtown Action Plan implemented in 2000,” Tibbs said at the May 2017 council meeting when the purchase was approved. “The Downtown Action Plan was the result of a thorough and thoughtful public planning process that included a strategic assessment of Eufaula’s downtown area.”
The inn is being revived by Rinkesh Patel, president of RAM Hotels in Columbus, Ga., who also built the 78-room, estimated $10 million Hampton Inn in Eufaula. At a planning meeting in 2020, Patel said the plans for the inn include restoring it to be a boutique-style hotel with the possibility of a restaurant, a coffee house and other shops.
“We are envisioning an experience whether people are just coming there for coffee or special groups staying there. Whatever their experience may be, it will be an inspiration by the architect,” Patel said. “The architecture will be meticulously planned. They will take something that has been there a long time and modernize it but not lose its feel.”
The Italianate-style, four story hotel was built in 1885 with 100 rooms by the Reeves family, then-bankers in the Chattahoochee River border town just across what became Lake Eufaula in the early 1960s.