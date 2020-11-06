Eufaula City Council sworn in

At an organizational meeting held Monday, Nov. 2, five newly elected members of the Eufaula City Council, as well as the returning mayor, were sworn into office.

Mayor Jack B. Tibbs, Jr., Ben Garrison, Otis Hill, Marvin Brown, John Wayne Robinson, and Wes Register were administered the oath of office by Eufaula Municipal Court Judge Walter Calton for four year terms ending on Oct. 31, 2024.

City Clerk/Treasurer Joy White presided over the meeting until she passed the gavel to Wes Register, who was nominated and elected as council president. Otis Hill was elected to serve as president pro tempore.

The city’s existing banking policy was ratified by the council, and committee assignments were made. Council committee chairs are:

Council President Register – education, library, zoning and Chamber

Council President Pro Tem Hill – police, fire and personnel

Council member Garrison – finance

Council member Brown – streets, sanitation and cemetery

Council member Robinson – parks, recreation and airport

Following the organizational meeting, the council held its first regular meeting.