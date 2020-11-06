Eufaula City Council sworn in

At an organizational meeting held Monday, Nov. 2, five newly elected members of the Eufaula City Council, as well as the returning mayor, were sworn into office.
Mayor Jack B. Tibbs, Jr., Ben Garrison, Otis Hill, Marvin Brown, John Wayne Robinson, and Wes Register were administered the oath of office by Eufaula Municipal Court Judge Walter Calton for four year terms ending on Oct. 31, 2024.
City Clerk/Treasurer Joy White presided over the meeting until she passed the gavel to Wes Register, who was nominated and elected as council president. Otis Hill was elected to serve as president pro tempore.
The city’s existing banking policy was ratified by the council, and committee assignments were made. Council committee chairs are:
- Council President Register – education, library, zoning and Chamber
- Council President Pro Tem Hill – police, fire and personnel
- Council member Garrison – finance
- Council member Brown – streets, sanitation and cemetery
- Council member Robinson – parks, recreation and airport
Following the organizational meeting, the council held its first regular meeting.
During the council action and discussion portion of the meeting, appointments were made to various boards and commissions. Mayor Tibbs was appointed as the city’s representative to the Southeast Alabama Gas District Board of Directors and was also reappointed to serve on the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission.
Mayor Tibbs and council members Hill and Robinson were appointed to the Eufaula Water Works and Sewer Board, and Garrison was appointed to serve as the council’s representative on the Eufaula Planning Commission.
Re-appointed as city prosecutor was Michael Rutland, and Judge Walter Calton was re-appointed as municipal judge. The council also re-appointed department heads, including the city clerk/treasurer, police chief, fire chief, and public works director.
The council discussed filling the vacancy on the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education that was created upon the confirmation of Otis Hill as a council member. Robinson moved to re-open the period to submit resumes and/or letters of interest for the vacancy until the close of the business day on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Garrison seconded the motion, which carried unanimously. Resumes and/or letters of interest should be submitted to City Clerk/Treasurer Joy White.
In other business, the council declared several public works department items surplus for sale, declared a property a public nuisance due to overgrown weeds, and fixed the cost for cleaning up two other weed abatements.
