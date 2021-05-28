 Skip to main content
Eufaula City School retirees honored with retirement tea
060221-euf-tea-p1
SUBMITTED PHOTO

Eufaula City Schools and the Eufaula Education Association hosted a retirement tea on Monday, May 24 at the Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school year retirees.

Pictured from left are Sherry Gates, Barbara Martin, JoAnn McClinton, Yolinda Glover, Betty Guilford, Shari Davis, Stacey Turvin, Lisa Burnham, Cindy Irvin, Lori Holland, Kim Jackson, Gena Hoskey, Vicky Kornegay. Also retiring but not in attendance were Lisa Beam, Anne Beasley, Rose Crawford, Tracey Gulldege, Betty Hill, Rosaland Rice, Lorenzo Slater and Linda Walton. 22nd State Bank also helped sponsor the event.

