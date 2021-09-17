Eufaula City Schools extends mask requirement to Oct. 1

Eufaula City Schools announced late Friday afternoon that due to the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Barbour County, despite low numbers at each individual school, the current mask requirement while on school grounds will extend until Oct. 1.

Superintendent Joey Brannan said the original plan when the requirement was put in place in August was to recommend masks, rather than require, at the Sept. 20 deadline.

“Our plans were to use the number of positive cases and exposures as a guide to determine if masks were required or recommended at each individual school, with goals of no more than 2% positivity and 10% exposure rates. In most schools each week this school year, we have improved to meet these numbers,” he said. “However, due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases for Barbour County and surrounding counties, I feel it is in the best interest of safety for students and staff members to continue requiring masks.”

Brannan said he thinks the numbers will eventually fall, but the “continuing strong presence of COVID-19 in our community” is not to be taken lightly; several two-week shutdowns by several neighboring school systems also heavily factored into the decision.