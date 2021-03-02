Eufaula City Schools name employees of the year

Suzanne Bangert, Courtney Hinton and Alma Bludsworth have recently been named the Eufaula City Schools elementary Teacher of the Year, secondary Teacher of the Year and Support Person of the Year.
Elementary Teacher of the Year, Suzanne Bangert, Eufaula Primary SchoolBangert, who has been described as a true educator with heart, grew up on an island in the state of Washington as one of three children and experienced little of the mainstream culture. Her family struggled financially, and she struggled in school where her teachers labeled her as “not very smart.” She continued to feel that way as she advanced through school. Bangert attempted college, but left after her first year.
Soon after, she married a Navy sailor and began a family of her own. She eventually went back to school, this time as a teaching assistant in Connecticut. In this classroom, surrounded by children, she realized this was where she was supposed to be—teaching.
Bangert moved to South Carolina, and with No Child Left Behind changing things, she needed a degree to continue assisting. While earning her associates, she was compelled to go further. She could teach, making classrooms better and preventing labels and limits placed on children. She earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and then a master’s in reading literacy while in Charleston.
Family brought her to the Wiregrass, where she certified again in several areas, and has spent the last nine years teaching in Dothan, Enterprise and now Eufaula. Bangert works diligently daily to maintain an encouraging climate in her classroom and school. She expects each child to work as hard as her own and wants to see each of them succeed.
She is now in her fourth year at Eufaula Primary, helping make changes and giving students the skills needed to succeed.
Secondary Teacher of the Year, Courtney Hinton, Eufaula High SchoolFrom her earliest childhood memories, Courtney Hinton dreamt of becoming a teacher. As a little girl, her favorite pastime was playing school. She loved the smell of a new book, and she treasured the moments with a piece of chalk and a green chalkboard. Hinton’s passion for teaching grew as she got older, and in 1999 she embarked on what she calls “the greatest profession of all—education.”
Hinton graduated from Eufaula High School in May 1995 and attended Troy State University the following fall. In 1999, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and began teaching fifth grade at Smiths Station Intermediate School in the fall. At Smiths, she worked for six years with some of the most educationally influential people in the profession, and although she moved from that area in 2005, she continues to collaborate with those at Smiths who molded her into the educator she is today.
Hinton continued her education at Troy in 2000 and received her master’s in elementary education. In 2005, she returned to her hometown of Eufaula and taught fifth grade at Western Heights Elementary School. While the classroom was a life-long ambition, she soon realized that her true calling was to be a voice and an advocate for students as they looked ahead to their own futures. She once again returned to school and earned her master’s in counseling and psychology.
In 2006, Hinton began her career at Eufaula High School where she serves as the guidance counselor.
Support Person of the Year, Alma Bludsworth, Early Learning Center
Born in Mexico, Alma Bludsworth graduated high school in California and made the move to Eufaula 17 years ago with her husband of almost 20 years. She’s spent the last 13 years as a parent educator with the Early Learning Center making a difference in the lives of not just Eufaula’s youngest students and their parents, but also in some of Eufaula’s most underserved populations.
As a parent educator, Bludsworth provides translation services for different schools and also makes home visits to work with parents and children on emotional, social and educational skills.
“I feel that I make a difference by helping students and teachers understand the language and culture differences that we face each and every day in our school system,” she said. “I feel that I make each person feel more comfortable with the obstacles that they face because of the language barriers. As long as I can make a difference in at least one student’s life, my purpose has been achieved. I enjoy what I do and take pride in doing it!”
Outside of school, she continues to help others by volunteering at the nursing home and by helping Hispanic families with doctor’s appointments, conferences and other meetings concerning the families and their children. She also enjoys spending time with her husband and their four children.
Individual school winners are as follows:
Cescile Palmer, Eufaula Primary School Support Employee of the Year
Robin Long, Eufaula Elementary School Support Employee of the Year
Craig Streeter, Admiral Moorer Middle School Support Employee of the Year
Josue Machado, Eufaula High School Support Employee of the Year
Carolyn Kelley, Central Office Support Employee of the Year
Selina Washington, Transportation Support Employee of the Year
Hunter Salter, Eufaula Early Learning Center Teacher of the Year
Reba Melton, Eufaula Elementary School Teacher of the Year
Cameron Ellison, Admiral Moorer Middle School Teacher of the Year
