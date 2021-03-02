Eufaula City Schools name employees of the year

Hinton continued her education at Troy in 2000 and received her master’s in elementary education. In 2005, she returned to her hometown of Eufaula and taught fifth grade at Western Heights Elementary School. While the classroom was a life-long ambition, she soon realized that her true calling was to be a voice and an advocate for students as they looked ahead to their own futures. She once again returned to school and earned her master’s in counseling and psychology.

In 2006, Hinton began her career at Eufaula High School where she serves as the guidance counselor.

Support Person of the Year, Alma Bludsworth, Early Learning Center

Born in Mexico, Alma Bludsworth graduated high school in California and made the move to Eufaula 17 years ago with her husband of almost 20 years. She’s spent the last 13 years as a parent educator with the Early Learning Center making a difference in the lives of not just Eufaula’s youngest students and their parents, but also in some of Eufaula’s most underserved populations.

As a parent educator, Bludsworth provides translation services for different schools and also makes home visits to work with parents and children on emotional, social and educational skills.