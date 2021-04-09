Eufaula City Schools offers summer enrichment programs

In an effort to get students more one-on-one time with their peers and teachers that was missed out on in the last year, Eufaula City Schools has developed an extensive summer enrichment program for K-12 students.
Holly Mitchell, director of curriculum and instruction, said they were “very excited” to be able to offer such a wide range of options. From in-depth instruction on core subjects to painting, fitness and robotics classes, they’ve got the bases covered.
“We really tried to cater to where we have something for everybody, no matter who you are or what your needs are,” Mitchell said. “It’s not going to be all work and no play. We want everyone to have some enrichment opportunities, too. Our kids have really missed the relationship piece of really being with their peers, so while they are going to learn, they’re going to do some fun things, too “
The Summer Learning Program is made up of five individual programs: Kinder Camp, Summer Scholars Summer Start, Summer Sensation and Tigers Inspired.
Kinder CampKinder Camp is a two-week camp for incoming kindergarteners for the 2021-2022 school year and will be held from July 6-15 at Eufaula Primary School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mitchell said the purpose of this program is to get students acclimated to a new building and to build a relationship with their teacher to hopefully take away some of those first-day jitters — for parents and students alike. The teachers will work on classroom procedures, navigating the school and completing the AlaKids assessment that is required by the Alabama State Department of Education.
“Students will learn those skills through developmental play, role play, songs, games, read alouds and arts and crafts,” she said. “We want them to learn, but we also want it to be a fun experience.”
Summer ScholarsSummer Scholars is divided into grades 3-5 and 6-12.
Third through fifth graders will go to Admiral Moorer Middle School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 7-15. Their program is designed for students who have been retained in reading and/or math for the 2020-2021 school year. Students will receive focused instruction from a certified teacher with an emphasis placed on the critical standards for their grade level.
Students who show mastery in the critical standards with a passing score of 60 percent will be eligible for promotion to the next grade.
The Summer Scholars for grades 6-12 will be divided into two sessions: June 7 through July 1 and July 6-19. Both will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AMMS.
The targeted students for this program are students who have been retained in grades 6-8 and students who have failed a credit in grades 9-12.
Students will participate in credit recovery classes through Edgenuity, and a certified teacher for each content area will be available for small group learning and support. Students who show mastery in the credit recovery course with a passing score of 60 percent will be eligible for promotion to the next grade.
Summer StartSummer Start is divided into grades K-5, 6-8 and 9-12, and each program has been designed for students who are below grade level in reading and/or math. Students will receive instruction that is targeted to their need from a certified teacher, Mitchell said. There will also be a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) enrichment in the afternoons.
Each session will be held at AMMS beginning July 7-15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Summer Sensation, K-5This enrichment opportunity is available to all students in grades K-5. In this two-week experience, students will participate in activities that tap into their creativity through STEM projects, Mitchell said. Students will design projects around a centrals theme, and parents will be able to view their completed projects through a virtual showcase.
The dates are July 6-15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AMMS.
Summer Sensation, 6-8Students in this category have the option to choose between two different experiences: drama camp or a project-based learning (PBL) camp.
Drama camp participants will learn basic theater skills that culminate in a short performance, and PBL camp attendees will solve a real-world problem using a variety of resources, methods and hands-on experiences that culminate in a final project and presentation.
The dates for this program are June 21 through July 1 at AMMS from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tigers Inspired, 9-12Tigers Inspired is available to all students in grades 9-12 and features many different types of enrichment opportunities and mini-camps, including:
Drivers Ed: July 6-29 from 8 a.m. to noon
Credit Advancement: June 8 through July 22
Robotics: July 5-8
Agriscience: July 5-8
Band: June 14-17
Resumes and cover letters: June 14-17
Drama: July 12-15
Law and order: June 21-24
Biotechnology: June 21-24
Fitness and conditioning: June 28 through July 1
Psychology: July 5-8
Extended Black History: July 19-22
Job interviewing skills: July 26-29
Creative writing: June 7-10
Murals: July 12-15
Classes will either be held at AMMS or Eufaula High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All of the programs are offered to students at no charge. Transportation is provided as well as breakfast and lunch daily.
“It’s been a hard year financially for a lot of our families, so we’ve worked really hard to fund this through the district and some of our CARES Act money from the federal government,” Mitchell said. “We knew that our students needed some face time with their teachers.”
Registration for all summer programs is open until April 30 at 4:30 p.m. Late registration begins May 17 and closes May 28. Late registrations will be accepted as spaces become available in the chosen program.
Parents or guardians can register online at ECS Summer Learning 2021 Parent Guide—District Copy—Google Slides. Paper copies have also been sent home with each student, but additional copies are available in the office.
Students are expected to attend each day (Monday through Thursday) of the summer sessions that they are enrolled in.
For more information, contact Holly Mitchell at 334-687-1100 ext. 1005 or holly.mitchell@ecsl12.org.