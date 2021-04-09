Eufaula City Schools offers summer enrichment programs

In an effort to get students more one-on-one time with their peers and teachers that was missed out on in the last year, Eufaula City Schools has developed an extensive summer enrichment program for K-12 students.

Holly Mitchell, director of curriculum and instruction, said they were “very excited” to be able to offer such a wide range of options. From in-depth instruction on core subjects to painting, fitness and robotics classes, they’ve got the bases covered.

“We really tried to cater to where we have something for everybody, no matter who you are or what your needs are,” Mitchell said. “It’s not going to be all work and no play. We want everyone to have some enrichment opportunities, too. Our kids have really missed the relationship piece of really being with their peers, so while they are going to learn, they’re going to do some fun things, too “

The Summer Learning Program is made up of five individual programs: Kinder Camp, Summer Scholars Summer Start, Summer Sensation and Tigers Inspired.

Kinder CampKinder Camp is a two-week camp for incoming kindergarteners for the 2021-2022 school year and will be held from July 6-15 at Eufaula Primary School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.