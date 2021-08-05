Eufaula City Schools releases return to school plan

After the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education voted 3-2 on Tuesday to strongly recommend, but not require, masks for the start of the upcoming school year, Superintendent Joey Brannan outlined the system’s return to school plan prior to the first day of school on Aug. 10.
Brannan, who made the recommendation for masks to be required through the first month of school, said many of the procedures from last year will remain with a few changes to fit the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines.
Masks will continue to be worn while on school buses by both students and faculty, students will be required to keep a distance of three feet or greater from others—masked or unmasked—and schools will continue to be sanitized and cleaned on a regular basis.
“We learned a lot last year as far as ways to keep the building clean, so all of the sanitizing protocols we did last year we will continue to do this year,” he said. “We understand that in some of our classrooms, we can’t maintain the full distance, so we’re going to distance as much as we can.”
Current guidance from the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health says students and teachers will not be considered a close contact if they are over three feet apart masked, have had COVID in the last 90 days or if they are vaccinated, which will allow more students to remain in school instead of going home to quarantine despite a negative test or no symptoms.
Brannan added that while masks are “strongly recommended, but not required” right now, that may change as the county’s numbers change or if they begin to see a dramatic increase in the schools.
“One of the things the board consistently said is we’ll continue to look at where our rates our, especially in our schools. So, if we see that a particular school’s rates are starting to climb, we can still bring the masks back and require them at that specific school for a shorter period of time to try to bring it back down,” he said.
“We’re strongly recommending masks and we’re strongly recommending vaccinations, but the board just wanted to leave that to the parents to ultimately decide. If the numbers get to a certain point, we may have to move them from recommended to required, but we’ll keep an eye on that as we move forward. Also, anyone that has any symptoms please stay home and get checked out before you come into the building.”
Board President Richard Wingate spoke in favor of recommending masks and was supported by Vice President Yadira Chavez and Caty Richardson, while Twana Anderson spoke in favor of requiring masks and was supported by Katrina Wright.
Several decisions surrounding times students will be more likely to be in close contact, such as at lunch, in the hallway at their lockers and at break, will continue to be an ongoing discussion until the start of school and going forward.
“Lunch is the one thing we’re still really working out, and I can see a variation where we may look at where our infection rates are, if we start seeing it rise we can go back to the classroom for lunch to try to help separate it,” Brannan said. “At the middle school last year, they ran a different schedule where they could make sure they didn’t have all the kids in the hall at one time, so those are some decisions that are yet to be made. We realize that not all kids and not all teachers have been vaccinated, and we know that not all teachers and students are going to wear a mask, so we’re still trying to make sure that we can keep the sanitation up and spread out as much as we can as we go through the school day.”
A vaccine clinic will be held at Admiral Moorer Middle School and Eufaula High School on Thursday, Aug. 12 for teachers and students, and the second dose will be administered in September.