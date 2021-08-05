Eufaula City Schools releases return to school plan

“Lunch is the one thing we’re still really working out, and I can see a variation where we may look at where our infection rates are, if we start seeing it rise we can go back to the classroom for lunch to try to help separate it,” Brannan said. “At the middle school last year, they ran a different schedule where they could make sure they didn’t have all the kids in the hall at one time, so those are some decisions that are yet to be made. We realize that not all kids and not all teachers have been vaccinated, and we know that not all teachers and students are going to wear a mask, so we’re still trying to make sure that we can keep the sanitation up and spread out as much as we can as we go through the school day.”