Eufaula City Schools reopen for in-person learning

Eufaula City Schools welcomed students at all schools and grade levels back in school buildings on Monday, for five days a week.

Bus services is available, but parents who are able to make other transportation arrangements are asked to do so.

“We continue to make a focused effort to protect the health of students and staff members by constantly cleaning, wearing masks, practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing as much as possible,” Superintendent Joey Brannan said. “Parents, please continue to do your part at home and in the community. We ask that you monitor your children for any symptoms of COVID-19. Please keep students at home if they are sick and contact your healthcare provider or child’s school nurse for guidance.”

Although schools are now open, students do still have the option of virtual instruction. Parents who are interested in having their child attend classes virtually should contact their school with questions or for more information.