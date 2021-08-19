Eufaula City Schools to require masks until Sept. 20

“Per a report provided by our superintendent, we are aware that wearing masks neutralized the spread of not only COVID-19 among students, but also the spread of the flu virus that seems to annually affect student health and school attendance,” she said. “I am not a fan of wearing masks, as most Alabamians, but I do recognize and acknowledge the benefits of wearing one when in public settings.”

As a classroom teacher in a neighboring school system that has continued to require masks for faculty, Anderson added that she’s experienced no interference with providing quality instruction to her students.

“My students are able to hear me and they clearly understand what I say to them. On the few occasions when what I have said is not clear, I simply repeat myself and move a little closer to where that student is seated,” she said. “I have not heard that concern from any of my coworkers, friends or family members that are educators in other areas that are hotspots for infection within the state of Alabama. We are all able to communicate the curriculum to our students and perform our daily tasks and responsibilities.”

Anderson also said that the biggest issue they’ve faced was students having to learn how to operate the virtual system and adjusting their learning habits.