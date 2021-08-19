Eufaula City Schools to require masks until Sept. 20

In response to the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community, and to help limit the number of students and teachers sent home to quarantine for close contact, Eufaula City Schools is requiring masks for all students, teachers and staff until Sept. 20 when the decision will be reevaluated.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 17, Eufaula High School had 87 people in quarantine with 15 of those testing positive, Admiral Moorer Middle School had 76 people in quarantine with 9 of those testing positive, Eufaula Elementary had 45 people in quarantine with five of those testing positive, Eufaula Primary had 52 people in quarantine with 13 of those testing positive and Eufaula Early Learning Center had 34 people in quarantine with five of those testing positive.
“Many student absences are due to exposures. If all students and staff members wear masks, we are hoping to not have as many students or employees away from school due to exposures,” Superintendent Joey Brannan said. “Our main priorities continue to be the health and safety of our students and employees, as well as our community, and remaining open to serve these students. We appreciate your patience once again as we work to prepare and educate the young people of Eufaula.”
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, in the K-12 indoor classroom setting, the close contact definition excludes students who are three feet or more from an infected student if both students were engaged in the consistent and correct use of well-fitted masks.
At the Aug. 3 school board meeting, Brannan recommended requiring masks until Sept. 17 for a smooth transition into the school year as cases steadily rose around the city and county, but the recommendation fell short in a 3-2 vote. Board President Richard Wingate, who voted against the recommendation, said he thought that without more stringent restrictions throughout the community as a whole, the system as a whole would not be able to “stem the tide of infection,” and that mask wearing contributes to instructional and social obstacles faced by teachers in the classroom.
“Without a federal or state mask mandate, most businesses, houses of worship and other gathering places would not require masks, and without a stay at home order, once students and faculty left the school environment they would move freely about in the community and would be at constant risk of exposure,” he said. “Despite the best efforts of our teachers, there are instructional and social obstacles caused by mask wearing that have significantly contributed to a decline in our ability to provide a valuable education.”
Yadira Chavez, board vice president, and Caty Richardson voted alongside Wingate while Twana Anderson and Katrina Wright voted in favor of the superintendent’s recommendation.
Anderson said that while she agrees many students don’t wear masks on a daily bases, she felt that masks would provide an extra layer of protection against any virus that could potentially be spread around the school, not just for protection against COVID-19.
“Per a report provided by our superintendent, we are aware that wearing masks neutralized the spread of not only COVID-19 among students, but also the spread of the flu virus that seems to annually affect student health and school attendance,” she said. “I am not a fan of wearing masks, as most Alabamians, but I do recognize and acknowledge the benefits of wearing one when in public settings.”
As a classroom teacher in a neighboring school system that has continued to require masks for faculty, Anderson added that she’s experienced no interference with providing quality instruction to her students.
“My students are able to hear me and they clearly understand what I say to them. On the few occasions when what I have said is not clear, I simply repeat myself and move a little closer to where that student is seated,” she said. “I have not heard that concern from any of my coworkers, friends or family members that are educators in other areas that are hotspots for infection within the state of Alabama. We are all able to communicate the curriculum to our students and perform our daily tasks and responsibilities.”
Anderson also said that the biggest issue they’ve faced was students having to learn how to operate the virtual system and adjusting their learning habits.
“Our students learn in different ways; some are visual, some are auditory, but many of our students are tactile learners, meaning they need the hands-on, face-to-face instruction,” she said. “Therefore, their performance during this last school year was subpar. Masks were not the issue.”
At this time, Brannan said the plan is to again recommend, but not require, masks beginning Sept. 20, depending on the data at the time.
“After September 20, if our numbers begin to rise, we plan to use the number of positive cases and exposures as a guide to determine if masks are required or recommended at each individual school,” he said. “If an individual school’s percentage of positive COVID-19 cases reaches 2 percent or exposure percentage reaches 10 percent, we plan to require students and staff members at that school to wear masks until the infection rate lowers below 2 percent and the exposure rate lowers below 10 percent.”
Other guidelines released in the update include:
Vaccinations continue to be encouraged for staff and students aged 12 and older. Fully vaccinated individuals—two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer/Moderna or two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson shot—identified as close contact to a positive COVID-19 case will be able to remain in school as long as the individual shows no symptoms.
All students and staff members who have symptoms of COVID-19 should remain at home and be referred to their healthcare provider for testing and care before returning to school.
Students and staff members who test positive for COVID-19 will remain at home for 10 days and must have been fever-free without fever-reducing medications for at least 24 hours before returning to school.
Unvaccinated students and staff members identified as close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case will have to remain at home for 10 days unless they have been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last three months. If a student or staff member is identified as a close contact, parents/guardians and staff members will be notified as soon as possible.
School nurses and principals are required to report suspected and diagnosed cases of COVID-19 to the ADPH.
Continued social distancing helps to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
All individuals should practice frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette.
School visitors may be limited at times. Please check with a school office staff member before visiting.
Eufaula City Schools may modify this guidance based on changes to ADPH and CDC recommendations or as conditions change.