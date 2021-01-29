Eufaula Council declares January 2021 School Board Member Recognition Month

After Tuesday afternoon’s work session concluded, the Eufaula City Council made its way to the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education meeting to recognize the board for its hard work.

City Council President Wes Register said it was an honor to present this proclamation on behalf of the city, Mayor Jack Tibbs and his fellow councilmembers.

The proclamation reads as follows:

“Whereas, the mission of the public schools is to meet the diverse educational needs of all children and to empower them to become competent, productive contributors to a democratic society and an ever-changing world; and

“Whereas, local school board members are committed to children and believe that all children can be successful learners and that the best education is tailored to the individual needs of the child; and

“Whereas, local school board members work closely with parents, educational professionals, and other community members to aid the success of our students; and

“Whereas, local school board members are responsible for ensuring the structure that provides a solid foundation for our school system; and