Eufaula Council President ready to work

New to the Eufaula City Council, the appointed council president spent many years in the audience preparing for when it would be his turn to serve the city.

Wes Register defeated incumbent Barbara C. Flurry for the District 5 seat by a vote of 325 to 189 in the municipal election on Aug. 25, his second time running for council but his first victory.

“I was excited to hit the ground running last Monday. After observing the meetings for the last five years, I have learned a tremendous amount about the procedure and order of the city council meetings,” Register said.

At the organizational meeting last Monday, his constituents — also all new to the council — elected him to serve as the council president.

While Register may be new to the council, he is not new to Eufaula. His parents, Ronnie and Judy Register, have owned Lakeside Oil on the south end of town for over 30 years, and he has owned Register Technology Solutions for 14 years, providing IT services, camera and phone systems and other various technology services.