Eufaula Council President ready to work

New to the Eufaula City Council, the appointed council president spent many years in the audience preparing for when it would be his turn to serve the city.
Wes Register defeated incumbent Barbara C. Flurry for the District 5 seat by a vote of 325 to 189 in the municipal election on Aug. 25, his second time running for council but his first victory.
“I was excited to hit the ground running last Monday. After observing the meetings for the last five years, I have learned a tremendous amount about the procedure and order of the city council meetings,” Register said.
At the organizational meeting last Monday, his constituents — also all new to the council — elected him to serve as the council president.
While Register may be new to the council, he is not new to Eufaula. His parents, Ronnie and Judy Register, have owned Lakeside Oil on the south end of town for over 30 years, and he has owned Register Technology Solutions for 14 years, providing IT services, camera and phone systems and other various technology services.
He and his wife, Rusti, and their children — Maddilyn, 14, Tyde, 13, and Bravey 7 — have attended SouthPoint Church for many years. Register coordinates the streaming of church services online, posts the sermons to YouTube and co-leads the Wednesday night men’s group while Rusti serves on the Church Care Team. The entire family serves as needed on the various outreach activities throughout the year.
In the short time since his election, Register said he’s been able to work on numerous issues within the district and is excited to launch the District 5 Pitch In program, a program that will be used to organize groups to clean up litter within District 5 in a few weeks.
In addition to helping his district, he also has plans in mind for the city, namely bringing more industries to the area.
“We have a great city with a lot of potential. Industry is one of the largest needs in the area,” he said. “As the city council president, I am most excited about the drive our council and the mayor have to recruit industry to our city.”
He hopes to combine his technology experience and knowledge to grow the city’s broadband infrastructure in order to help recruit industries, as well.
“The expansion of this infrastructure, coupled with our efforts to recruit new services, will be a huge asset when new businesses are looking for locations,” Register said. “The expansion of the broadband infrastructure and recruitment of new services can also remedy the service issues and interruptions we have in our homes.”
The Eufaula City Council will have its next meeting on Nov 16.
