Eufaula council to move forward with incentives for David's Catfish location

The Eufaula City Council voted Monday night to move forward with the publication of incentives for David’s Catfish House that is seeking to open a location here.
Councilmember John Robinson said restaurant representatives were interested in waterfront property adjacent to the Barbour Creek Boat Landing, a placement he believes the city should fully support.
“From the city’s standpoint, the idea would be to have it where people could go up there by boat to eat,” he said. “It would be a big opportunity for the city…and it may lead to other things there along the shoreline.”
Robinson added there would be plenty of room for parking, and the council voted unanimously to move forward with publication of incentives.
In his mayor’s report, Jack Tibbs announced the retirement of Daryl Baker, general manager of the Water Works and Sewer Board, at the end of June.
“Daryl started right after I did as mayor, and he had been here previously before that, and he’s done one heck of a job. He’s moved that water board and all the infrastructure in the city light years in his eight years,” he said. “Over $30 million in improvements from water tanks and water lines to residence sewer lines; he’s fixed a lot of stuff. He’s led the way.
“But, the good news is he leaves us with a very good team of people. We’ve got some pretty big shoes to fill. Thank you again for the job you’ve done here. We’ve come a long way in eight years, and we’re still on track to improve.”
In other news, Tibbs reported that the Bluff City Inn project is still “going strong” and that a design team will be here the first week of May. From designers to architects and engineers, he estimated between 60 to 70 people have been assigned to the project that has been put on the “fast track.”
Tibbs also said he plans to visit the RAM Hotels owner again as he is interested in putting money into the community to help recruit for downtown businesses.
“This project is going to help all those businesses downtown and really be an anchor for downtown,” he said.
In addition to the Bluff City Inn project, Tibbs added that expansions are coming with several local industries, though he couldn’t elaborate any further than that at the moment.
“It’s good news because it’s good-paying jobs and that’s what we need,” he said. “We’ve got a lot things going on, a lot of projects going on.”
After getting off track due to issues with financing, Tibbs said the housing project near Eufaula High School has secured funds and will close the first week of June with the hope of seeing structures by the end of the year.
“Something we need desperately is affordable homes and rental properties, so we definitely need that project to get up and rolling quickly,” he said.
In other business:
- John Murray was appointed to the Industrial Development Board.
- The council approved a retail restaurant beer, wine and liquor license for The Cajun Corner that will move from 114 Eufaula Avenue to 209 East Broad Street due to the RAM Hotels project.
- Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Jason Bennett to fill Frank Straughn’s county commission seat representing the City of Eufaula until the end of the original term in 2024.
- The council passed Resolution 17-2021 authorizing the asphalt patch and overlay on South Livingston Street at a cost of $11,200.
- A special called meeting was scheduled for April 26 at 5 p.m. to vote on a Small Cell Technology Ordinance, which is meant to regulate the placement of small cell towers to make them as unobtrusive as possible. As of now, there are no current regulations in the city on their placement. The small cells are cone shaped devices being installed on top of some existing power poles in town that provides 5G connectivity to wireless customers.