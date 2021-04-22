Eufaula council to move forward with incentives for David's Catfish location

The Eufaula City Council voted Monday night to move forward with the publication of incentives for David’s Catfish House that is seeking to open a location here.

Councilmember John Robinson said restaurant representatives were interested in waterfront property adjacent to the Barbour Creek Boat Landing, a placement he believes the city should fully support.

“From the city’s standpoint, the idea would be to have it where people could go up there by boat to eat,” he said. “It would be a big opportunity for the city…and it may lead to other things there along the shoreline.”

Robinson added there would be plenty of room for parking, and the council voted unanimously to move forward with publication of incentives.

In his mayor’s report, Jack Tibbs announced the retirement of Daryl Baker, general manager of the Water Works and Sewer Board, at the end of June.

“Daryl started right after I did as mayor, and he had been here previously before that, and he’s done one heck of a job. He’s moved that water board and all the infrastructure in the city light years in his eight years,” he said. “Over $30 million in improvements from water tanks and water lines to residence sewer lines; he’s fixed a lot of stuff. He’s led the way.