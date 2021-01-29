Eufaula Elementary named Legislative School Performance Recognition Program School

Eufaula Elementary School was recently named as 2021 Legislative School Performance Recognition Program School by the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).

The Legislative School Performance Recognition Program is created within the state Department of Education to reward public schools that demonstrate high performance by being ranked in the top 25 percent of public schools or demonstrate exemplary progress by improving the overall annual ranking of the school by at least one letter grade.

“We are extremely excited to see Eufaula Elementary School being recognized by and receiving an award from the Alabama Legislative School Performance Program,” Superintendent Joey Brannan said. “We commend the elementary teachers and other staff members for the hard work they did in moving the Eufaula Elementary School overall ranking by two letter grades in one year.”

EES made the list for being in the top 25 schools who improved their overall ranking by performing better in standardized tests. During the 2017-2018 school year, the standardized test results showed a score of 66.44% in reading and 49.18% in math for a total weighted growth of 57.8%. Director of Curriculum and Instruction Holly Mitchell said they were devastated by the results and implemented changes immediately.