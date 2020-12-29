Eufaula FFA stands strong despite pandemic

Even through these unprecedented times, the EHS FFA Chapter has remained active, participating in several activities and receiving national recognition. The National FFA awarded the Eufaula chapter a three-star rating, which ranks it as one of the top chapters in the state.

FFA officers and FFA Advisor Buster Padgett displayed restored garden tractors during the annual Farm Day at Dothan’s Landmark Park and spent the day sharing the chapter’s new focus of restoring vintage lawn tractors with many Landmark Park visitors.

Most notably though, Eufaula’s Jessie Ray Carlton earned the FFA American Degree, which is the highest award an FFA member can receive. American Degree recipients must be at least one year out of high school, earn over $10,000 from agricultural work, complete 50 hours of community service and display leadership skills. With all these requirements, it is no surprise that less than 1 percent of all FFA members ever earn this award, so it is even more of an accomplishment that Carlton received one.

The chapter also potted fern plants for growing in our greenhouse and just completed another successful fruit sale fundraiser. Due to the pandemic, adjustments were made including first-time-ever online ordering and premade mixed fruit boxes so that students didn’t have to make mixed boxes or handle any fruit.