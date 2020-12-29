Eufaula FFA stands strong despite pandemic

Even through these unprecedented times, the EHS FFA Chapter has remained active, participating in several activities and receiving national recognition. The National FFA awarded the Eufaula chapter a three-star rating, which ranks it as one of the top chapters in the state.
FFA officers and FFA Advisor Buster Padgett displayed restored garden tractors during the annual Farm Day at Dothan’s Landmark Park and spent the day sharing the chapter’s new focus of restoring vintage lawn tractors with many Landmark Park visitors.
Most notably though, Eufaula’s Jessie Ray Carlton earned the FFA American Degree, which is the highest award an FFA member can receive. American Degree recipients must be at least one year out of high school, earn over $10,000 from agricultural work, complete 50 hours of community service and display leadership skills. With all these requirements, it is no surprise that less than 1 percent of all FFA members ever earn this award, so it is even more of an accomplishment that Carlton received one.
The chapter also potted fern plants for growing in our greenhouse and just completed another successful fruit sale fundraiser. Due to the pandemic, adjustments were made including first-time-ever online ordering and premade mixed fruit boxes so that students didn’t have to make mixed boxes or handle any fruit.
Lastly, the Eufaula FFA chapter spent the past month working out in the sugarcane fields stripping, topping and cutting the cane in preparation for syrup making. Even though students returned to all virtual classes recently, FFA advisors Buster Padgett and Leigh Money, with the assistance of a couple of former and current students, still made cane syrup.
“Growing the sugar cane and making it into syrup provides our members an opportunity to experience just how much work it takes to produce a simple food product like syrup,” Padgett said. “Maybe they’ll appreciate the experience when grocery shopping and just pulling an item from a shelf.”
Money is proud of the chapter officers for creating and participating in live virtual lab experiences in the greenhouse and shop that were then shared with virtual students.
“Although the situation we are in is not ideal, I feel like the chapter officers have gone above and beyond and demonstrated top-notch leadership to ensure that FFA members do not miss out and receive a positive FFA experience, no matter the circumstances,” she said.
The EHS FFA chapter continues to thrive despite the pandemic-related challenges.