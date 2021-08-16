Eufaula grocery store starts healthy retail initiative

Over the past few months, the Barbour County Extension Office SNAP-Ed Educator Michelle Puckett has been working with Piggly Wiggly District Manager Bryan Milligan to start a healthy retail initiative at the southside Piggly Wiggly in Eufaula.

The goal of Good Choice Healthy Retail initiative is to support efforts of local retailers to increase the appeal and availability of healthy, affordable foods through small-scale stores in SNAP-Ed eligible communities across Alabama. The local food retail environment in a community can have a major impact on the health of its inhabitants.​​ ​

Full-service grocery stores, farmers markets and other retailers who sell healthier food and beverages such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low-fat dairy are not always available in rural Alabama. One avenue for improving the food retail environment is through partnerships with local retailers to promote healthy options that are already available and to increase demand for more healthy options.​

Barbour County is one of 13 counties in the state with an obesity rate over 40 percent. The Center for Disease Control awarded a grant to the Alabama Cooperative Extension System in those 13 counties to implement practices within the county to get citizens to make healthier food choices and be more active.

Grant funds were used to purchase a cooler and signage for the southside Piggly Wiggly that will be stocked with ingredients to Live Well Alabama recipes. All the customer needs to do is visit the cooler located in the front of the store and stock up on the recipe ingredients. Recipe cards are available, as well as a QR code to scan on a mobile device that will take you to the recipe online. There are four recipes available this month and new recipes will be added every month.