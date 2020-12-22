Eufaula High School cheerleaders continue to compete among the elite

The Eufaula High School cheerleaders took many by surprise four years ago when they placed sixth in the nation in their first-ever competition.

Since then, coach Meg Herring has worked diligently to make a name for Eufaula High School among those considered the best in high school cheer.

“We have competed for the last three years and we have improved each year, but there has always been a gap I couldn’t figure out,” Herring said. “We’ve been ‘almost there’ more times than I can count. My girls, each year, are athletes.

"They do what I tell them without question, so it didn’t take me long to figure out that I was a big part of that gap. I have literally studied cheer and this competition format on a daily basis to figure out where I’ve been going wrong, where we are going wrong.”

The squad won a competition for the first time in school history last year, and were the smallest team in the largest division and came away as the South Super Regional Champions. The cheerleaders also placed seventh out of 40 teams in the National High School Cheerleading Competition in Orlando, Florida. Herring said last year was when she saw major changes in the way they were scoring at each competition and knew the squad was headed in the right direction.