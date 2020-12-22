Eufaula High School cheerleaders continue to compete among the elite

The Eufaula High School cheerleaders took many by surprise four years ago when they placed sixth in the nation in their first-ever competition.
Since then, coach Meg Herring has worked diligently to make a name for Eufaula High School among those considered the best in high school cheer.
“We have competed for the last three years and we have improved each year, but there has always been a gap I couldn’t figure out,” Herring said. “We’ve been ‘almost there’ more times than I can count. My girls, each year, are athletes.
"They do what I tell them without question, so it didn’t take me long to figure out that I was a big part of that gap. I have literally studied cheer and this competition format on a daily basis to figure out where I’ve been going wrong, where we are going wrong.”
The squad won a competition for the first time in school history last year, and were the smallest team in the largest division and came away as the South Super Regional Champions. The cheerleaders also placed seventh out of 40 teams in the National High School Cheerleading Competition in Orlando, Florida. Herring said last year was when she saw major changes in the way they were scoring at each competition and knew the squad was headed in the right direction.
“During each competition last year, we were the smallest team. It’s hard to compete against teams who have 18-plus when you only have 14 on the floor, so I knew my first step this year was to go with a bigger team,” she said. “COVID pushed tryouts from April until mid-July. I ended up with 21 girls and a very young team. We were scheduled for our first practice not long after, and we got quarantined the day of. We lost a lot of time that I normally spend on teaching and learning the basics and bonding as a team.
“Our choreography clinic was only two days instead of three, so we were very far behind. We did what we could while also learning football material. We got quarantined again and did not get out until the Saturday before our first competition. This team learned a lot of material through Zoom. I taught them counts for when to dip for stunts by telling them to ‘stand on an ottoman’, ‘pick that little chair up and dip on three’, or ‘hold a piece of paper and pretend it’s a sign’, anything to teach them what to do and when.
“We did the routine, in person and all the way through, for the first time on Wednesday before we competed on Saturday. We set a team record with our score at the first competition.”
At the Space Center Regional in Huntsville on Oct. 31, EHS placed third out of nine teams and earned its highest score ever, at that time, and a fourth bid to nationals in four years.
On Nov. 5, the team competed at South Super Regional in Mobile and won the 6A division for the second year in a row, beating its previous high score. This competition earned a bid to the Alabama High School Athletics Association State Championship.
The squad won the Magic City School Championship on Nov. 21, receiving the title of Magic City School Champions and breaking its high score for a third time this season.
“There is no doubt in my mind that this team has what it takes to win every competition we go to. They have ‘it’ in every way,” Herring said. “Nothing feels better than seeing them be recognized and rewarded for what they do.
"We have faced so many obstacles, but once they take that floor, it rarely shows. I am beyond grateful for these girls, their parents and families and Eufaula City Schools. They have given me the opportunity to change this program into what I knew it could be, and they allow me to continue pushing it to what it can be. Each year we set new goals — and achieve them, for the most part — as a team. Each year we get better.”
Herring will lose seniors MaryElizabeth Beuoy, Iyana Malone and Kendall Wilkinson going into next season, and she said their absence will be a hard hit in every area, but she’s looking forward to working with the incoming talent.
“They are irreplaceable, but I am excited about the talent that we have moving up from Admiral Moorer Middle School,” she said. “I don’t plan to stop any time soon because my dream is that one day, Eufaula High School will be named State Champions and National Champions. My girls are champions, no matter what, and they represent EHS and ECS with pride.”
The AHSAA State Championship competition has been tentatively postponed until after Christmas, but the NHSCC in Orlando is set to continue.