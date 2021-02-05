Eufaula High School players commit

The Eufaula High School Tigers and head coach Ed Rigby had six players sign Wednesday to play football at several different colleges, bringing the team’s total number of players continuing their football career to nine. Here is information about those players and comments from Rigby.
Aaronde Brown
Offensive lineman
Miles College
“He started every game for us this year and has developed as a player over the last few years. He’s done a great job. He had some opportunities at other places that we had found, but we got something close to home. Mr. (Darrell, assistant principal) Woods did a great job of helping make this work out at Miles College in Birmingham, which is nice and close,” Rigby said.
Devin Fuller
Wide receiver/running back
Peru State College
“Devin has been a two-year starter for us playing receiver and playing running back – being kind of a workhorse of the operation. He’s done a tremendous job. It’s (Peru State) is a great school with great academics. This is a great opportunity,” Rigby said.
Hess Horne
Quarterback
Missouri State University
“Coach Bobby Petrino, who has had big-time quarterbacks who are NFL guys, hand-picked Hess as his guy and stayed on him for months and months. It’s a great opportunity in a great conference and a great school. He’s going to have a great coach over him to develop him. He’s been a three-year starter who threw for over 7,400 yards – over 3,000 this year. He holds our school record in passing,” Rigby said.
Kenneth McCray
Offensive lineman
Tabor College
“He’s the epitome of take yourself and outwork people and build yourself into an athlete and into a football player. He’s the epitome of what a high school football player is about -- a guy who overcomes and overachieves no matter the circumstances and gets a college scholarship,” Rigby said.
Zadan Thomas
Defensive back
Peru State University
“He’s been a three-year starter for us. He’s done a tremendous job and led us in tackles (102) this year. Anytime over 100 (tackles) is tremendous, especially at this level of football. Him and Devin will be going up there together. To have someone from back home at a new place, it really helps a lot. You have someone you already know that you can talk to, trust and confide in,” Rigby said.
Emmanual Stevenson
Tight end
Arkansas State University
“Emmanuel came to us two years ago from Hawaii, and he’s been nothing but a joy. He’s played slot, tight end – a little bit of everywhere. He’s done a phenomenal job. He was the very first person (new coaching staff) that they jumped on and offered the night that they got the job, so that ought to tell you something about him. He’s going to have a great career there.”
Early signees
Because early signees Rodarius Thomas, Dimonyai Lacey and Jay Townsend were unable to have a signing ceremony in December when they committed to their respective schools, Rigby invited them to participate in the morning’s festivities. Thomas and Lacey were able to attend, but Townsend graduated early and is already on campus at the University of South Alabama.
Rodarius Thomas
Wide receiver
Mississippi State University
“He has been a two-year starter for us and a tremendous receiver; he’s had up to a thousand yards in a season. He had a lot of opportunities to choose from and chose Mississippi State because you’ve got a staff that’s going to throw the ball every down, and if you’re a receiver, that’s everything,” Rigby said.