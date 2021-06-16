Eufaula High School, Primary School name new principals

“I believe in Eufaula. I am invested in Eufaula. The faculty and staff at Eufaula High School are a fabulous group. I cannot wait to begin working with them. We will work together to make EHS a great place for all students.”

Richards is a graduate of Eufaula High School who attended Auburn University in Montgomery and received a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. She also received master’s degrees in elementary education and educational leadership and an education specialist degree from Troy University in Phenix City.

Richards worked in the education field for seven years before coming to Eufaula City Schools and has served for 25 years as a teacher, reading coach and currently as the assistant principal at Eufaula Primary School.

Richards and her husband, Thad, have been married for 30 years and have three children, Jessica Grimes, Abbie Fredryk and Matt Richards, and one granddaughter, Mary Glen Grimes.