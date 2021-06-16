Eufaula High School, Primary School name new principals

Eufaula City Schools named Emily Jackson as principal of Eufaula High School and Tina Richards as principal of Eufaula Primary School at the most recent Board of Education meeting.
Jackson’s appointment comes at the leaving of former principal Reeivice Girtman, who recently accepted the position of superintendent of Ozark City Schools.
Jackson is a native of Opp and has worked in Eufaula City Schools since 1998 teaching second and fifth grades and also serving as the reading coach at then-named Western Heights Elementary. When EPS opened, Jackson served as the assistant principal for five years and has been the principal at EPS for the last nine years.
Jackson has degrees in early childhood and elementary education from Huntingdon College as well as master’s degrees in elementary education and educational leadership from Troy University. She recently received the credential of Certified Instructional Leader from the Council of Leaders in Alabama Schools. She and her husband, Matt, have three children: Jacob, Ben and Juliana.
“Being named the principal at EHS is a tremendous honor. My number one priority has always been student success and will continue to be so,” she said. “I will be an advocate and an encourager for students. I want each student who graduates from Eufaula High School to have a plan for their future.
“I believe in Eufaula. I am invested in Eufaula. The faculty and staff at Eufaula High School are a fabulous group. I cannot wait to begin working with them. We will work together to make EHS a great place for all students.”
Richards is a graduate of Eufaula High School who attended Auburn University in Montgomery and received a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. She also received master’s degrees in elementary education and educational leadership and an education specialist degree from Troy University in Phenix City.
Richards worked in the education field for seven years before coming to Eufaula City Schools and has served for 25 years as a teacher, reading coach and currently as the assistant principal at Eufaula Primary School.
Richards and her husband, Thad, have been married for 30 years and have three children, Jessica Grimes, Abbie Fredryk and Matt Richards, and one granddaughter, Mary Glen Grimes.
“I am truly excited about becoming principal at Eufaula Primary School. It is amazing to be the principal of the school where I attended as an elementary school student (Western Heights Elementary),” she said. “My job has been made easier because of the excellent leaders, Suzann Tibbs and Emily Jackson, who have come before me and built a strong foundation at EPS. I am looking forward to an incredible year of working side by side with the best teachers as well as teaching and loving all of the children that attend Eufaula Primary School.”
Joey Brannan, superintendent of Eufaula City Schools, said, “I am very pleased to announce the promotions of two great leaders. Both Mrs. Jackson and Mrs. Richards have a great deal of experience, wisdom and knowledge in educating young minds. The students and families of Eufaula will continue to benefit from their leadership, but in different ways with these new endeavors.”