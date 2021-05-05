The Eufaula Homemakers Club recently made a delivery of artificial flowers to the residents at the Gardens of Eufaula assisted living facility. Sherri Equi, club member, said this was the first time the club donated the flowers—artificial, to avoid clashing with any allergies. She said she had the idea after reading about "random acts of flowers" by a florist in another state. "We're just trying to share smiles," Equi said. Pictured to the right is Club President Faye Reeves handing a flower to a resident.
Eufaula Homemakers Give To Gardens residents
