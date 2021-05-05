 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Homemakers Give To Gardens residents
0 comments

Eufaula Homemakers Give To Gardens residents

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
050921-euf-flowers-p1

The Eufaula Homemakers Club recently made a delivery of artificial flowers to the residents at the Gardens of Eufaula assisted living facility. Sherri Equi, club member, said this was the first time the club donated the flowers—artificial, to avoid clashing with any allergies. She said she had the idea after reading about "random acts of flowers" by a florist in another state. "We're just trying to share smiles," Equi said. Pictured to the right is Club President Faye Reeves handing a flower to a resident.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jemmott celebrates 90th birthday
News

Jemmott celebrates 90th birthday

  • Updated

On Saturday, April 24, a host of attendees braved the rain and storm warnings for the opportunity to celebrate the 90th birthday of Martha Dud…

News

Lake Eufaula fishing report

We had four inches of rain last weekend, and it muddied up the river in a big way. They are pulling water fairly steady, and it is helping to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert