Eufaula JROTC cadets presented with medals, awards
  • Updated
060221-euf-cadets-p1
SUBMITTED PHOTO

Eufaula High School JROTC Cadets were recently honored with medals and certificates from Treasurer National N.S.U.S.D. of 1812 Deborah W. Hicks.

Col. Nathan Haas accepted an award on behalf of Jasmine Davis from General Patrick May and the National Society United States Daughters of 1812; Michael Tom accepted an award from the Robert Dowling Chapter National Society Daughters of American Colonists; Jerry Cadle accepted an award from Regent Ellen Dewberry (far right) from the Lewis Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution; Ken ‘Daris’ Bouyer accepted an award from Tri-State Chapter Alabama Society Sons of the American Revolution; Sgt. Lewis; Cadet Antonio Cooke accepted an award on behalf of Benny Benefield from the South East Alabama State Society National Society Daughters of Colonial Wars.

