Eufaula man arrested for child pornography

A Eufaula man is jailed on child pornography charges following an extensive and ongoing investigation, Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said Saturday.

Jeffery Scott Nolin, 36, was arrested Friday on a warrant for his alleged involvement in possessing several videos depicting child pornography. Watkins said the warrant originated from an investigation of another individual and through multiple subpoenas of records, and that this investigation was “collateral to a cyber tip from the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.” Nolin is charged with possession of child pornography and possession with intent to disseminate child pornography

A search of Nolin’s home was also executed at the time of his arrest. The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may still be filed.

Nolin is currently being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this case or any other investigation is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

