Eufaula marching band participates in festival
The Eufaula High School Marching Band brought home five superior awards from the Rehobeth High School Marching Festival.

Eufaula received superior awards for drum major, color guard, majorette, percussion and overall band.

Superiors were awarded in all categories by all judges. Guidelines were altered somewhat to keep everyone safe while at the festival. Bands were assigned seats in the bleachers while not performing, masks were required at all times, and there was no awards ceremony to help groups be able to depart shortly after their performances which prevented the crowd from getting too large. Uniforms were also not required because of COVID-19.

