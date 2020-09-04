Eufaula native named superintendent of Tallassee City Schools

Dr. Joshua “Brock” Nolin, a native of Eufaula, has been named the new Superintendent of Tallassee City Schools, effective Sept. 1.
Nolin is a 1997 graduate of Eufaula High School.
He had been serving in the role of Acting Superintendent since July, but has served the Tallassee school system in a variety of roles over the past two decades prior to his new appointment. Dr. Nolin has been the Assistant Superintendent the past year and a half, as well as Federal Programs and Special Education coordinator for the past four years at the central office level. Prior to that time, he was the Assistant Principal at Southside Middle School. He began his career as an agriscience teacher at Wetumpka High School for two years before a nine-year tenure at Tallassee High School.
“I am honored to have been selected as the next Superintendent of Tallassee City Schools,” Dr. Nolin stated. “We have a great community and school system, though I acknowledge that we have work to do.”
“I look forward to continued work alongside our excellent school board, faculty and staff,” he continued.
Dr. Nolin also holds memberships in a variety of professional and civic organizations, such as the School Superintendents of Alabama and the Tallassee Lions Club. Currently, he serves as an adjunct professor for Auburn University in the Department of Curriculum and Teaching, a position he has held since 2014. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Nolin is a falconer (flying Redtail Hawks) and enjoys riding horses with his family. He has many other hobbies, including music. In his spare time, he plays piano and guitar. He and his family are active members of East Tallassee Baptist Church, where he plays piano for the church praise team.
His wife, Courtney, is a native of the area, a Tallassee High School Alum, and works as a pharmacist at the East Tallassee Pharmacy. His children Avery, Gaines, and Campbell are also students within the Tallassee City Schools system.
The Auburn University graduate is taking on this new role at one of the most challenging times in recent history, certainly for the education profession. He is aware of this and hit the ground running on his first day.
“I know the Lord has placed me in this position,” Dr. Nolin said, “to serve our students and community.
“As these are difficult times for all, I promise to seek the Lord’s wisdom and guidance in order to make the best decisions for our school system. We will get through this together and build a better community for all. We are Tallassee!”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!